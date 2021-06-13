Hello, I’m baby nugget and this is my story! I came in 1 year ago to happy piggies from a backyard breeder with my mum and sister (libby and rose) and other piggies. This breeder left a group of piggies to inbreed causing the result of deformities, this meant that the breeder could no longer sell them and gave them over to happy piggles (my home) leaving them with huge vet bills. Due to deformities my mum and three year old sister passed away leaving me on my own. This meant many sleep deprived nights for me and my human as I needed to be hand fed every few hours as I was only a few days old. I fought through this and I’ve recently turned one years old last September. Sadly I could not find a home due to my deformities, this meant I got to become a resident at happy piggles. I am very happy here, I get a whole room for me and my other disabled resident friends. Thank you for reading my story!