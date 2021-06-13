Happy Piggles Guinea Pig Sanctuary started in 2016. It was founded by Sophie Richardson
In memory of clarabell,who inspired us to start this rescue .
Vist our Amazon wish list: https://www.amazon.co.uk/hz/wishlist/ls/29LRJSZ93OSWO?ref_=wl_share
The piggy who beClarabell has sadly passed away after suffering from chronic heart disease and arthritis. At 9 years old, Clarabell was a beautiful and special guinea pig who left a small clawprint in everyone's hearts. We all miss you,Clarabell, and want to thank you for being the best piggy we could have wished for.
Hello, I’m baby nugget and this is my story! I came in 1 year ago to happy piggies from a backyard breeder with my mum and sister (libby and rose) and other piggies. This breeder left a group of piggies to inbreed causing the result of deformities, this meant that the breeder could no longer sell them and gave them over to happy piggles (my home) leaving them with huge vet bills. Due to deformities my mum and three year old sister passed away leaving me on my own. This meant many sleep deprived nights for me and my human as I needed to be hand fed every few hours as I was only a few days old. I fought through this and I’ve recently turned one years old last September. Sadly I could not find a home due to my deformities, this meant I got to become a resident at happy piggles. I am very happy here, I get a whole room for me and my other disabled resident friends. Thank you for reading my story!
Some of the resident at Happy Piggles
I Agree to the conditions of adoption outlined above and will comply with them at all times
BFAS | Brook Farm Animal Sanctuary, Brooks Road, Raunds, Wellingborough, UK
Happy Piggles Guinea Pig Sanctuary
NN9 6NS, Brooks Road, Raunds, Northamptonshire